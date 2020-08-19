Lobstex (LOBS) Price Tops $0.0320 on Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $641,219.87 and $724,280.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00478376 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00023033 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00012598 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003018 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00010245 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000306 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001249 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,033,593 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,581 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.