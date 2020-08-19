Loki (LOKI) Price Hits $0.56 on Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $27.75 million and approximately $77,979.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00004756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. In the last week, Loki has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,770.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.37 or 0.03460968 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.04 or 0.02472609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00523816 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.31 or 0.00775787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010746 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00058156 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.03 or 0.00654436 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00015646 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 49,562,081 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. The official website for Loki is loki.network. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

