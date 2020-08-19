Loom Network Price Up 21.1% This Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $29.45 million and approximately $10.63 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039531 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $655.20 or 0.05578035 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003498 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00046247 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a token. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,048,769 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.