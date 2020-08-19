Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,400 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the January 31st total of 180,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 939,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,333,000 after purchasing an additional 42,175 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,105,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 146,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loral Space & Communications Ltd. alerts:

LORL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LORL traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,558. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $42.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $460.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.