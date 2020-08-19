Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOVE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lovesac in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.96 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $36.86.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $54.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. Lovesac’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

