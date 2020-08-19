Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Robert W. Baird

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.84.

LOW stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,741,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437,106. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $162.89. The stock has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

