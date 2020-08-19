LSV Asset Management Increases Stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) by 163.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.31% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 560.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 69,106 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 221,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $3,072,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.56.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.45. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $5.79.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $464.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 30.64% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

