Lunyr Market Cap Hits $601,391.29 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Lunyr token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002231 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Gate.io, Liqui and YoBit. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $601,391.29 and $66,608.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lunyr has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lunyr alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00139126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.17 or 0.01757427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00189879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00138341 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr was first traded on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BigONE, Gate.io, BiteBTC, HitBTC, YoBit, Liqui, Upbit, Bittrex and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.