Lympo (LYM) Market Cap Tops $2.53 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Lympo token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Allbit, Kucoin, Cobinhood and Fatbtc. Lympo has a market cap of $2.53 million and $153,839.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lympo has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00138290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.94 or 0.01756462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00189189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00135064 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo’s launch date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io.

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Gate.io, Allbit, Ethfinex, HADAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

