Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Shares Gap Down to $7.72

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $7.90. Macerich shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 86,301 shares trading hands.

MAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point began coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Macerich from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Macerich from $16.96 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.70 million. Macerich had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 2.00%. Macerich’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 11.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Macerich by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Macerich by 291.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 30,746 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Macerich by 12.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 186,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,158 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

