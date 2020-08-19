Maecenas (ART) Reaches One Day Volume of $10,364.00

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Maecenas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Maecenas has a total market cap of $400,159.58 and $10,364.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00139126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.17 or 0.01757427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00189879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00138341 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,588,204 tokens. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

