Magnum Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Magnum coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Magnum has a total market cap of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Magnum has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Magnum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00139179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.46 or 0.01759090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00190194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00140630 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Magnum Coin Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org.

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Magnum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magnum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.