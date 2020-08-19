Maincoin (MNC) One Day Volume Hits $11,864.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, Maincoin has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $11,864.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maincoin token can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Livecoin, Sistemkoin and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00039391 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $650.30 or 0.05531846 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00046291 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,206,348 tokens. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Mercatox, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.