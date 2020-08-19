Maker Trading 13.9% Lower This Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Maker has a market capitalization of $658.24 million and approximately $31.81 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maker has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $654.59 or 0.05538324 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Radar Relay, HitBTC and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039415 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003507 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00046145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00028500 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

MKR is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,577 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, OKEx, BitMart, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, DDEX, Ethfinex, OasisDEX, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Bibox, GOPAX, IDEX, Kyber Network, CoinMex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

