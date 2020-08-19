MalwareChain (MALW) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One MalwareChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MalwareChain has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MalwareChain has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $488,015.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MalwareChain Coin Profile

MalwareChain (MALW) is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 4,575,650 coins and its circulating supply is 2,991,104 coins. MalwareChain’s official website is malwarechain.com. MalwareChain’s official message board is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07.

MalwareChain Coin Trading

MalwareChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MalwareChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MalwareChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MalwareChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

