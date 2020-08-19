Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.04

Shares of Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and traded as high as $1.41. Marechale Capital shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 120,447 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $923,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -4.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.87.

About Marechale Capital (LON:MAC)

Marechale Capital Plc provides advice and broking services to companies in Europe. It offers advisory services to raise funds for companies in the consumer, leisure, and retail; brands/renewable energy/ clean-tech; infrastructure and online exchanges; and private equity and asset backed funds sectors.

