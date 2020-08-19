MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.00.

MarketAxess stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $496.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,378. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $561.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $513.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 72.24 and a beta of 0.62.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total transaction of $1,221,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,829.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

