MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receiving Very Negative News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. MARKS & SPENCER/S earned a news impact score of -3.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected MARKS & SPENCER/S’s score:

Get MARKS & SPENCER/S alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. 74,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,458. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.27.

About MARKS & SPENCER/S

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.