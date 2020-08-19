Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $514.80

Marlowe PLC (LON:MRL)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $514.80 and traded as low as $509.40. Marlowe shares last traded at $510.00, with a volume of 59,966 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Marlowe alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 514.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 459.86. The company has a market capitalization of $277.75 million and a PE ratio of -566.67.

Marlowe Company Profile (LON:MRL)

Marlowe plc provides fire and security, water treatment, and air hygiene services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Fire Protection & Security Systems, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. The company designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems for retailers, banks, and housing associations, as well as leisure, education, retail, local authority customers; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, and engineering services.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.