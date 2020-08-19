Martkist Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (MARTK)

Martkist (CURRENCY:MARTK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Martkist coin can currently be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Martkist has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Martkist has a market cap of $356,698.82 and approximately $1,593.00 worth of Martkist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Martkist Coin Profile

MARTK is a coin. Martkist’s total supply is 12,607,962 coins and its circulating supply is 12,189,663 coins. The official message board for Martkist is medium.com/@martkist. Martkist’s official website is www.martkist.org.

Martkist Coin Trading

Martkist can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Martkist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Martkist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Martkist using one of the exchanges listed above.

