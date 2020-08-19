Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 213.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,780 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Marvell Technology Group worth $25,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 485.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 47,487 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 32,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In other Marvell Technology Group news, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $833,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,335. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.33. 204,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,247,845. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.