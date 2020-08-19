MasMovil Ibercom (OTCMKTS:MMBMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MasMovil Ibercom (OTCMKTS:MMBMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the July 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Santander lowered shares of MasMovil Ibercom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of MMBMF stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday.

MasMovil Ibercom Company Profile

MÃ¡sMÃ³vil Ibercom, SA provides telecommunications services to residential customers, businesses, and operators in Spain. It operates in three segments: Residential, Business, and Wholesale. It offers fixed and mobile connectivity services to private end customers; virtual switchboards and cloud with unified communications; internet connectivity solutions; VPN solutions; and data center services.

