Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Boosted by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,284,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,958 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.4% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Mastercard worth $675,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.24.

MA stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,231. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $310.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

