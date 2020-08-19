Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.72% from the stock’s current price.

PAYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.75 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of PaySign stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. PaySign has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.43 million, a P/E ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 32.19%. As a group, analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PaySign by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,175,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 65,781 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PaySign in the second quarter valued at about $15,750,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in PaySign by 20.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,106,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 190,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PaySign by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 33,114 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PaySign by 19.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 44,668 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

