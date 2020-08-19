McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.65

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and traded as high as $1.85. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 536,025 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $776.81 million and a PE ratio of -4.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.1417178 earnings per share for the current year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.