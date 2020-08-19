Mchain (MAR) Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Mchain has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mchain has a total market cap of $96,327.76 and $871.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mchain alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002772 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000215 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002447 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000924 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000161 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Mchain Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 43,314,550 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network.

Buying and Selling Mchain

Mchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.