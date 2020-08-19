McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Short Interest Update

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $155.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.87. McKesson has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.97%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $344,055.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,715.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,096 shares of company stock worth $1,560,327 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in McKesson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in McKesson by 41,302.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after buying an additional 92,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in McKesson by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 627,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after buying an additional 44,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.79.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

