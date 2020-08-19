Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.28. 3,719,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,276,219. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.41% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $291.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $4,206,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,605,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,703,450.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $2,912,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,229,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,062,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 599,069 shares of company stock worth $11,362,383. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.