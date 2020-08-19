MediShares Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One MediShares token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and OTCBTC. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. MediShares has a market cap of $4.96 million and $206,984.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00139677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.94 or 0.01761755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00190394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00140855 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares’ genesis date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares.

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

