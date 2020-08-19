Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MDT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.52.

MDT stock opened at $101.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. Medtronic has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,948,000 after buying an additional 4,352,426 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $538,015,000 after buying an additional 1,200,683 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after buying an additional 1,137,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,856,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $528,135,000 after buying an additional 1,049,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

