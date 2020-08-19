Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 3.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Medtronic by 9.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 118.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after buying an additional 1,137,886 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Medtronic by 11.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 301,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,641,000 after buying an additional 29,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 222,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,431,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.52.

Medtronic stock opened at $101.56 on Wednesday. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.96 and its 200-day moving average is $98.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $136.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

