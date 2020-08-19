Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stake Lessened by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 159.4% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 16.4% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.7% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 54.1% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,939,000 after buying an additional 108,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $101.47. The stock had a trading volume of 83,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,516. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.96 and a 200-day moving average of $98.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $136.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

