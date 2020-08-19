Megacoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Megacoin has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $133,480.99 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00533971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000844 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002693 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,033,594 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu.

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.