Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,354 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,246 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.3% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $340.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $345.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $325.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $622,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. Insiders sold 35,630 shares of company stock valued at $11,304,929 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.88.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.