Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.3% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $21,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,775,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $628,350,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,140 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,853,000 after acquiring an additional 942,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,819,000 after acquiring an additional 519,525 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $468.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.50.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,368 shares of company stock valued at $76,862,859. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $417.30. 1,037,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,295. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $423.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.48.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

