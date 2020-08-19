Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $2.86 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 228.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 652,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,806,000 after purchasing an additional 453,697 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 15.0% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 107,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 31.4% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 27.2% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BNP Paribas lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.31. 2,760,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,828,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $140.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

