Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $26.51 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,825 shares during the period. T-Mobile Us makes up 1.6% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $26,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,799,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $395,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,670 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,219,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $270,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,272 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,969,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $668,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,772 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $133,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter worth $103,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,363,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,286,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.30. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.90.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

