Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 2,916,795 Shares of ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,965,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,916,795 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.39% of ICL Group worth $14,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 192,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 92,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. 406,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,963. ICL Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

ICL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

