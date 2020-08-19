Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 212,745 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212,745 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9,599.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,853,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,002,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,956 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,742,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 378,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after acquiring an additional 265,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,724,000.

XBI traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.06. 3,482,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,740,123. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $121.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.23.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

