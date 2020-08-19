Melon Price Up 81.6% Over Last Week (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. Melon has a market capitalization of $57.71 million and $1.77 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon token can now be purchased for about $46.17 or 0.00392724 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Melon has traded up 81.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00039391 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $650.30 or 0.05531846 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00046291 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Melon is melonport.com. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

