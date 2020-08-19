MenaPay (MPAY) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $288,312.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One MenaPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, ABCC, Hanbitco and Dcoin. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $288,312.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,715,376 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio.

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, ABCC, Dcoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

