Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $192.96

Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (LON:MRC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.96 and traded as high as $198.00. Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at $197.00, with a volume of 379,493 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 192.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 201.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

About Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

