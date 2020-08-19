Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Avalon Investment & Advisory’s 9th Largest Position

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,825 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.0% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $85,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $84.56. 6,251,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,326,679. The stock has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average is $79.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

