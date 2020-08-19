Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.9% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.56. 6,251,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,326,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.93.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

