Mercury Price Hits $0.0067 on Top Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Mercury has a total market cap of $670,660.03 and $7,622.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00141123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.29 or 0.01777064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00190789 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00139508 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury launched on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

