Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Sells $2,788,023.68 in Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett sold 35,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $2,788,023.68.

Mark Aslett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $486,875.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $534,062.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.77. The company had a trading volume of 376,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,519. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 715.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,150,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,864 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,779,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,985,000 after buying an additional 662,360 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Mercury Systems by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 484,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,564,000 after buying an additional 295,486 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after acquiring an additional 263,436 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $11,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

