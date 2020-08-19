Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CFO Michael Ruppert Sells 12,611 Shares

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CFO Michael Ruppert sold 12,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $982,775.23.

Michael Ruppert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Michael Ruppert sold 15,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

Shares of MRCY stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.77. 376,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,519. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.83. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 715.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,150,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,432,000 after buying an additional 1,886,864 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 59.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,779,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,985,000 after acquiring an additional 662,360 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 484,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 295,486 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 263,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,671,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.63.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

