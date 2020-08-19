Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) COO Didier M. C. Thibaud Sells 16,326 Shares

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 16,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $1,272,285.18.

MRCY traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.77. The company had a trading volume of 376,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,519. Mercury Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.83.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 715.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,150,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,864 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,779,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,985,000 after buying an additional 662,360 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 484,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,564,000 after buying an additional 295,486 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 141.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after buying an additional 263,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRCY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

