Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP Sells 12,037 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 12,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $938,043.41.

Mercury Systems stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.77. The company had a trading volume of 376,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,519. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.47 and a 200 day moving average of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. Mercury Systems Inc has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 18.3% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Mercury Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

