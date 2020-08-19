Mereo BioPharma Group (LON:MPH) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.15

Mereo BioPharma Group PLC (LON:MPH)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.15 and traded as low as $41.25. Mereo BioPharma Group shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 104,804 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $149.03 million and a PE ratio of -1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 46.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.99.

Mereo BioPharma Group (LON:MPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported GBX (39) (($0.51)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (27.50) (($0.36)) by GBX (11.50) (($0.15)).

About Mereo BioPharma Group (LON:MPH)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; AZD-9668, an oral small molecule that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hypogonadal hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

